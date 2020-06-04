UrduPoint.com
Initial Inquiry Report Of PIA Plane Crash To Be Made Public In Running Month: Aviation Minister

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 04th June 2020 | 11:20 PM

Initial inquiry report of PIA plane crash to be made public in running month: Aviation Minister

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2020 ) :Minister for Aviation, Ghulam Sarwar Khan said on Thursday that the initial inquiry report about recent PIA plane crash incident in Karachi will be made public by 22nd of this month.

He said that a four member inquiry board is probing the tragic incident, a private news channel reported.

He said detailed probe report will be made public in four to six months.

Minister said that government has compensated bereaved families of martyred passengers, with one million rupees compensation per family, while the people with damaged property due to plane crash will also be compensated.

