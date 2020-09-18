Initial lists of constituencies' delimitation for village, neighborhood councils put on display in Orakzai

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ORAKZAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2020 ) :The district election commission has displayed preliminary lists of constituencies' delimitation for village and neighborhood councils for public review as part of preparation for conduct of local bodies' election in the district.

District Election Commissioner Ejaz Ahmed said that people could submit their proposals or file objections by October 2 before the Delimitation Authority Kohat Division office or regional election commissioner during working hours.

However, he said that a person who raised an objection must be a voter from the same village or neighborhood council and the delimitation authority would decide on the objections by October 17, he added.

The delimitation authority would apprise the delimitation committee with regard to its decisions by Oct 24. Thereafter on October 25, 2020, the final lists of Constituencies will be issued on October 25.