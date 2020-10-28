UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Initial Report Of Seminary Blast Arranged

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 28th October 2020 | 03:56 PM

Initial report of seminary blast arranged

The investigation team on Wednesday arranged the initial examination report of the bomb blast that took place in a seminary in Dir Colony here the other day

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2020 ) :The investigation team on Wednesday arranged the initial examination report of the bomb blast that took place in a seminary in Dir Colony here the other day.

The report prepared by Counter Terrorism Department, police and law enforcing agencies said pupils came to attend the lecture, where the incident occurred, from the seminary situated at a distance around 160 meters from the mosque.

The report said perpetrators behind the blast conducted recce of the teacher and pupils approaching the mosque.

It further said that on the ill-fated day some construction work was also underway in bathrooms of the mosque and the hired laborers were also being interrogated. A student of the seminary has been taken into custody for investigation, the report said.

The data and other information about the pupils studying at the seminary has also been obtained while statements of eye witness were recorded for identification of the suspected man who placed a bag inside the mosque's hall.

Related Topics

Police Bomb Blast Student Man Dir Mosque From

Recent Stories

Marrium Aurangzeb lambast PTI govt over high infla ..

3 minutes ago

200 mln Covid vaccine doses pledged for 'equitable ..

59 seconds ago

Efforts being made to create breast cancer awarene ..

1 minute ago

Kremlin Says Concerned Over Continuing Clashes in ..

1 minute ago

UN appeals for $211M to help Syria deal with COVID ..

1 minute ago

Italy probes Google over abuse of market position

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.