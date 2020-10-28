Initial report of seminary blast arranged

The investigation team on Wednesday arranged the initial examination report of the bomb blast that took place in a seminary in Dir Colony here the other day

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2020 ) :The investigation team on Wednesday arranged the initial examination report of the bomb blast that took place in a seminary in Dir Colony here the other day.

The report prepared by Counter Terrorism Department, police and law enforcing agencies said pupils came to attend the lecture, where the incident occurred, from the seminary situated at a distance around 160 meters from the mosque.

The report said perpetrators behind the blast conducted recce of the teacher and pupils approaching the mosque.

It further said that on the ill-fated day some construction work was also underway in bathrooms of the mosque and the hired laborers were also being interrogated. A student of the seminary has been taken into custody for investigation, the report said.

The data and other information about the pupils studying at the seminary has also been obtained while statements of eye witness were recorded for identification of the suspected man who placed a bag inside the mosque's hall.