Initial Spells Of Monsoon Rains Lash Different Parts Of Country

Faizan Hashmi Published July 01, 2022 | 03:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, Jul 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2022 ) :Monsoon rains have started with the initial spells in parts of Northeast Punjab, Kashmir and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa from Friday provided much needed relief to the citizens from the severe hot and humid weather conditions prevailing for the many days.

The rain lashed different parts of the country including the scattered parts of twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad during the night time and Friday morning decreasing the temperatures.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), more thundershower rain with isolated heavy falls are expected in Northeast Punjab, Kashmir and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the coming days.

Strong monsoon currents are also likely to enter southeastern parts of Sindh and Balochistan from Saturday which would produce rain-thundershower with heavy to very heavy falls in Tharparkar, Umerkot, Sanghar, Badin, Mirpurkhas, Thatta, Hyderabad, Tando M. Khan, Tando Allayar, Karachi, Dadu and Jamshoro districts during July 02-05.

Rain-thundershower with isolated heavy falls is expected in Shaheed Benazirabad, Noshero Feroz, Sukkur, Larkana, Khairpur, Shikarpur, Qambar Shahdadkot, Ghotki and Kashmore districts during the period.

Rain-thundershower with heavy to very heavy falls is expected in Khuzdar, Barkhan, Lasbella, Kohlu, Sibbi, Awaran, Naseerabad, Panjgur from July 02-05.

Rain-thunderstorm with few heavy falls is expected in Quetta, Zhob, Dalbandin, Nokkundi, Noshki, Qila Saifullah, Mastung, Kalat and Coastal belt (Gawadar, Pasni and Ormara) during the period.

About the possible impacts, the met office revealed that heavy downpour may cause urban flooding in Karachi, Hyderabad, Thatta, Badin, Khuzdar, Ormara, Pasni and Gawadar during the forecast period. Heavy falls may generate flash flooding in local nullahs or rivers of Barkhan, Zhob, Sibbi, Panjgur, Kohlu, Naseerabad, Nagarparkar and Dadu.

Windstorms may damage loose structures of vulnerable locations in Sindh and Balochistan. While sea conditions may become rough or very rough during July 03-05, therefore, fishermen are advised to take extra care during the period.

The met office advised all the concern authorities to remain alert and take precautionary measure accordingly.

