Initial Voter List Put On Display At Display Centers

Umer Jamshaid Published June 13, 2022 | 10:25 PM

The Regional Election Commissioner (REC) of Hyderabad Region Ali Abdullah Khalid has said the initial voter lists prepared for the next general elections have been put on display at the display centers in Hyderabad

Accompanied by the District Election Commissioner (DEC) Yousuf Majeedano, Khalid visited various display centers here Monday.

He apprised that a total of 190 display centers had been established in the district.

According to him, the process of making corrections and additions to the voter lists would continue till June 19.

Majeedano, meanwhile, appealed to the people to visit the centers and suggest corrections if any.

He said the people could also check their registration of vote by sending a text message on 8300.

