UrduPoint.com

Initial Voter List Put On Display At Display Centers

Sumaira FH Published June 14, 2022 | 10:11 AM

Initial voter list put on display at display centers

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2022 ) :The Regional Election Commissioner (REC) of Hyderabad Region Ali Abdullah Khalid has said the initial voter lists prepared for the next general elections have been put on display at the display centers in Hyderabad.

Accompanied by the District Election Commissioner (DEC) Yousuf Majeedano, Khalid visited various display centers here Monday.

He apprised that a total of 190 display centers had been established in the district.

According to him, the process of making corrections and additions to the voter lists would continue till June 19.

Majeedano, meanwhile, appealed to the people to visit the centers and suggest corrections if any.

He said the people could also check their registration of vote by sending a text message on 8300.

Related Topics

Election Vote Visit Hyderabad June December

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 June 2022

48 minutes ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 14th June 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 14th June 2022

53 minutes ago
 25% of Ukraine's arable land lost to war: Kyiv

25% of Ukraine's arable land lost to war: Kyiv

10 hours ago
 WTO seeks shot in the arm with Covid jab IP idea

WTO seeks shot in the arm with Covid jab IP idea

10 hours ago
 Michelle Bachelet to bow out as UN rights chief in ..

Michelle Bachelet to bow out as UN rights chief in August

10 hours ago
 EU threatens legal action over UK's N.Ireland trad ..

EU threatens legal action over UK's N.Ireland trade bill

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.