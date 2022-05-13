UrduPoint.com

Initial Wheat Procurement Target Achieved: Secretary Archives

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 13, 2022 | 09:28 PM

Secretary Archives Punjab / Incharge Wheat Procurement Campaign Saqib Mannan on Friday said that initial wheat procurement target had been achieved in Faisalabad while efforts were accelerated to accomplish additional target

Chairing a meeting at DC Office here, he said that initially a target of 110,000 metric ton wheat procurement was fixed for Faisalabad which was accomplished while the procurement campaign was still going on.

Therefore, the government re-fixed additional target of 26,000 metric tons wheat for this district and for this purpose, efforts had been expedited and this target would also be achieved, he hoped.

Earlier, briefing the secretary, DC Ali Shehzad said that pickets were set up at all entry and exit points of the district to check smuggling of wheat.

He said that special crackdown was also launched against illegal hoarding of wheat while role of middleman in the wheat procurement was also being discouraged strictly so that the farmers could get actual price of their produce. Later, the Secretary Archives also visited various wheat procurement centers of Jaranwala, Sarshmeer, etc. and checked arrangements made to facilitate the wheat growers.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Abid Hussain, Assistant Commissioners Muhammad Umar Maqbool, Sahibzada Muhammad Yousuf, DFC Waqar Yousuf, Deputy Director Agriculture Khalid Mahmood and other officers were also present.

