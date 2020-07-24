Initial work of two educational institutions, a petrol pump approved

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2020 ) :-:A meeting of the Design and Planning Committee chaired by Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh approved the initial work of two educational institutions, a petrol pump and a housing scheme.

The approved educational institutions include ILM College, General Bus Stand Road, Iqra Girls College Lahore Road, Petrol Pump, and Gulshan Iqbal Housing Scheme.

The DC directed the officers concerned to demolish commercial plaza without the approval of the design.

He also directed to immediately seal the commercial constructions without getting approved designs and also display large seal boards on the buildings, adding the government had launched One Window Operation for the convenience of people under which the process of immediate approval of maps was underway.

On the occasion, it was informed that 25 maps had been received since July 15 under One Windows Operation.

DC Abdullah Nayyer Sheikh also directed FESCO not to provide electricity connection to plazas and shops under construction or buildings without a map.

The DPDC meeting was attended by CO Metropolitan Corporation Tariq Mahmood, AD Housing Department Tauseef Tariq, DeputyDirector Admin SDH Ghulam Abbas, SDO Highways MuhammadHanif and other members concerned.