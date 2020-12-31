‘Initially Rs300,000 will be provided to poor for building homes,’: says PM Imran Khan

(@fidahassanain)

The Prime Minister has said that the land in three major cities including Islamabad, Lahore and Karachi will be digitalized.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 31st, 2020) Prime Minister Imran Khan said that initially Rs 300,000 will provided to the poor people for construction of homes on Thursday.

Prime Minister Imran Khan said all the banks agreed to provide loans till December 2021 for construction sector in Pakistan.

“Rs 378 billion have been kept for affordable housing in Pakistan,” he said.

He expressed these views while addressing the nation live on Thursday.

Imran Khan also shared good news of cement sale in the country, pointing out that construction activities had already begun.

He vowed to remove all hurdles in the way of construction industry.

“Four closure law is now allowed by the courts,” said the PM.

There would be projects of1500 billion which create over 250,000 jobs in Pakistan, he added.

The banks, he said, came forward in house financing in Pakistan and asked the banks to do more financing in housing sectors.