Initiate dialogue, diplomacy to resolve Ukraine issue: Minister for Foreign Affairs Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2023 ) :Minister for Foreign Affairs Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Friday expressed the hope that negotiations and diplomacy would be initiated for resolving the issue of Ukraine.

While taking part in a dialogue on security and coordination in the present geopolitical situation in Davos, Switzerland , he said the sole solution to the Ukraine-Russia conflict was diplomacy, and positive thinking should be adopted for resolution of conflicts in the region.

The minister said the world was faced with many challenges, including climate change.

Pakistan was facing the challenges of food and energy security, he said, adding the economies of the third world were encountering pressures.

Gas prices were increasing across the world, including Pakistan and the United States, and the war of Russia and Ukraine had impacted the region and the world, Bilawal observed. The world should resolve the issues with mutual cooperation, he added.

The minister said the working of international financial institutions should be reformed and improved for removing reservations of the countries in the South.

He said conflicts and issues like climate change should be resolved at the platform of international institutions. The conflicts endangering the world peace could be resolved amicably if the international institutions started working within the framework of the United Nations, he stressed.

FM Bilawal said it was not the first time that the international law and resolutions of the United Nations were violated on issues like the conflict in Ukraine The minister said it was unfortunate that the UN resolutions on Ukraine were very important for Europe and the West, but the resolutions on Kashmir were not given importance.

Talking about climate change, he said the world should come together to tackle issues arising due to adverse impacts of climate change.

He said the issues concerning Afghanistan should be resolved through negotiations. "We have already wasted so much time."He reminded that Taliban were ready to lay down their arms and hold negotiations in 2002 but the offer was not taken seriously and then ultimately talks were held in 2022.