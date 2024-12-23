Initiating dialogue with Opposition to help strengthen political system: Rana

(@FahadShabbir)

Federal Minister for Industries and Production Rana Tanveer Hussain on Monday said that initiating dialogue with Opposition would help strengthen political and democratic system in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2024) Federal Minister for Industries and Production Rana Tanveer Hussain on Monday said that initiating dialogue with Opposition would help strengthen political and democratic system in the country.

It is a good step of PTI for holding talks with the committee formed by the government for resolving political issues, he said while talking to a private television channel.

Political stability is vital for economic progress of Pakistan, he stated.

In reply to a question about release of PTI founder, he said unconstitutional demands of the PTI could not be fulfilled.

He made it clear that PTI founder and leaders who have found involved in the planning of May 9 riots, could not be released.

He further stated that the courts would decide the cases of PTI founder on the basis of evidence. To another question, he said, we have strong wish to make result oriented dialogue with PTI.