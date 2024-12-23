Initiating Dialogue With Opposition To Help Strengthen Political System: Rana
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 23, 2024 | 10:00 PM
Federal Minister for Industries and Production Rana Tanveer Hussain on Monday said that initiating dialogue with Opposition would help strengthen political and democratic system in the country
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2024) Federal Minister for Industries and Production Rana Tanveer Hussain on Monday said that initiating dialogue with Opposition would help strengthen political and democratic system in the country.
It is a good step of PTI for holding talks with the committee formed by the government for resolving political issues, he said while talking to a private television channel.
Political stability is vital for economic progress of Pakistan, he stated.
In reply to a question about release of PTI founder, he said unconstitutional demands of the PTI could not be fulfilled.
He made it clear that PTI founder and leaders who have found involved in the planning of May 9 riots, could not be released.
He further stated that the courts would decide the cases of PTI founder on the basis of evidence. To another question, he said, we have strong wish to make result oriented dialogue with PTI.
Recent Stories
Musadik welcomes dialogue with PTI for resolving political issues
PPP' Chairman seeks youth support to confront climate change, secure digital rig ..
France's new government to be announced Monday evening: Elysee
London toy 'shop' window where nothing is for sale
Ahsan directs immediate resolution of issues hindering China Century Steel Mills ..
Sweden says China blocked prosecutors' probe of ship linked to cut cables
Norwegian Haugan dazzles in men's World Cup slalom win
KP Cabinet approves relief emergency after declaring Kurram disaster hit distric ..
Pakistan China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCJCCI) President Nazir H ..
PRA extends scope of Single Sales Tax Return
PPP' Chairman seeks youth support to confront climate change, secure digital rig ..
Proclaimed offenders arrested in Attock
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Musadik welcomes dialogue with PTI for resolving political issues3 minutes ago
-
PPP' Chairman seeks youth support to confront climate change, secure digital rights3 minutes ago
-
KP Cabinet approves relief emergency after declaring Kurram disaster hit district1 minute ago
-
PPP' Chairman seeks youth support to confront climate change, secure digital rights5 minutes ago
-
Proclaimed offenders arrested in Attock5 minutes ago
-
KP Cabinet approves relief emergency after declaring Kurram calamity hit district5 minutes ago
-
Chaudhry Shujaat praises Maulana Fazlur Rehman for Seminary Bill resolution12 minutes ago
-
Sindh, Punjab join hands to strengthen social security initiatives13 minutes ago
-
03 arrested for house burglaries; looted valuables recovered13 minutes ago
-
Prosecutor general takes notice of violence against daughter-in-law19 minutes ago
-
AC vows strict price monitoring19 minutes ago
-
Funeral prayer of inspector Ashiq Khan offered at Police Lines HQ20 minutes ago