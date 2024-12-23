Open Menu

Initiating Dialogue With Opposition To Strengthen Democratic System: Coordinator To Prime Minister Rana Ihsan Afzal

Sumaira FH Published December 23, 2024 | 11:39 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2024) Coordinator to Prime Minister Rana Ihsan Afzal on Monday said that initiating dialogue with Opposition would strengthen democratic and political system.

Starting a dialogue process with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is indeed a victory for Pakistan's democratic system, he said while talking to a private television channel.

Parliament is the best forum for discussing political issues, he said.

In reply to a question, he said, it is good gesture from both sides to make result oriented parleys in the next meeting with PTI.

The Pakistan Muslim League-N, leadership always invited the Opposition for talks but the leaders of PTI had opted politics of agitation, he said. This is a success of democracy that Opposition has started dialogue with the committee set up by the government, he added.

