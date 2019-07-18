UrduPoint.com
Initiative Launched For Implementation Of Labour, Environmental Standards In SMEs

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2019 ):The World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF-Pakistan), European Union (EU) and the International Labour Organisation (ILO) have joined hands to ensure implementation of international labour and environment standards in Pakistan.

The initiative was aimed at improving competitiveness of the industrial sector through strengthening the capacity of the public sector enabling them to implement multi-lateral-environmental agreements (MEAs) and national environmental laws and standards in the country.

WWF-Pakistan Sialkot based officials including Adeel Younas told the media that the project 'International Labour and Environmental Standards (ILES) Application in Sialkot-Pakistan's SMEs, was being implemented jointly by WWF-Pakistan, ILO and EU.

The six-year-long project will end in Sialkot in 2022.

Considering the alarming levels of pollution, discharged by the industries, the project will focus on overall improvement in sustainability of production and consumption practices, with a particular focus on water use and management in water intensive, Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs).

The officials said that the project would help enhance capacities of textile and leather sector SMEs in Sialkot-Pakistan to adopt Smart Environmental Management Practices (SEMPs) for reducing water and energy usage as well as hazardous chemicals by 10%, in addition to addressing other relevant environmental issues such as air and noise pollution, and solid waste management, the officials added.

More Stories From Pakistan

