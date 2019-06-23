UrduPoint.com
Initiative Of Girls Guide Awareness Campaign Program Announced

Sumaira FH 21 seconds ago Sun 23rd June 2019 | 05:36 PM

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 23rd June, 2019) The wife of governor Punjab and the president of Punjab Girls guide association Ms. Parveen Sarwar announced the initiative of girls guide awareness campaign program across the Punjab at Governor House Lahore.While addressing to the meeting, Ms.

Parveen Sarwar said that girls would be trained as beauticians, for first aid, self defence, table setting, table decoration, social ethics, effective communication and collaboration.She was addressing to the meeting regarding girls guide at Governor house Lahore.

On this occasion, Salma Sajjad of Girls guide 0association, president private schools federation Kashif Mirza, Assistantdirector sports department Punjab Raees Ahmad, Professor Khalida Ilyas andothers were also present in the meeting.During the meeting, President Punjab Girls guide association Ms.

Parveen Sarwar told the participantsthat such opportunities would be provided to the girls and women duringthis awareness campaign program where they can develop to their fullestpotential and can become confident and law abiding citizens of Pakistan.

