UrduPoint.com

Initiative Of Ostrich Eggs Hatching Couldn't Succeed, Wildlife Deptt Plans To Make Another Attempt

Umer Jamshaid Published February 20, 2023 | 05:00 PM

Initiative of Ostrich eggs hatching couldn't succeed, Wildlife Deptt plans to make another attempt

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2023 ) :The initiative of hatching Ostrich eggs with the objective of promoting population of the world's largest bird in the region could not succeed and Wildlife Department is planning another attempt in current years breeding season.

Wildlife Department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had arranged a new incubator in D.I.Khan for hatching of Ostrich eggs.

"We had arranged a new incubator for hatching of eggs of ostrich with the plan of keeping the grown up chicks at different wildlife parks of the province," said Khan Malook, Divisional Wildlife Officer (DFO) D.I.Khan Division.

Talking with APP, Khan Malook said he has a pair of ostrich at Wildlife Park of D.I.Khan which laid eggs and we decided to improve population of the bird by hatching through incubator.

Ten eggs were kept in the incubator but the attempt of artificial brooding could not succeed as all the eggs were found infertile.

Khan Malook informed that in D.I.Khan electricity disruption is much high and therefore he decided to keep incubator in his office where arrangements have been made for a five KV solar system.

We are also investigating reasons causing failure in hatching and would try to make next attempt with improved measures to get desired results, he added.

This year after the breeding season which starts in March to April another attempt would be made by collecting eggs, he went on to say.

In response to a question about natural breeding of bird, he said according to experience Ostrich did not sit on eggs during captivity.

The process of brooding by Ostrich is mostly in natural environment and through this process the chicks will also be less in number.

Khan Malook said Wildlife Parks are meant for promotion of tourism, research and breeding of rare wild species.

Ostrich is an exotic specie and very rare in our region and for its promotion the process of egg hatching has been taken.

Soon the grown-up chicks of Ostrich will be shifted to enclosures at different wildlife parks in the province where this breeding practice continues and help in increasing the number of world's largest bird in the province.

He also apprised that few pairs of Ostrich are also kept in wildlife park of Lakki Marwat. He said weather of Pakistan suits Ostrich keeping both in captivity and natural environment.

However, for safety and protection of the birds from the eyes of poachers, presently it is kept in captivity at parks and zoos.

Related Topics

Pakistan Weather World Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Electricity Lakki Marwat Turkish Lira March April All From

Recent Stories

80 Pakistani companies showcase their products at ..

80 Pakistani companies showcase their products at Gulfood2023

18 minutes ago
 Imran Khan leaves Zaman Park for appearance before ..

Imran Khan leaves Zaman Park for appearance before LHC

33 minutes ago
 Finance Minister lauds goodwill, cooperation exten ..

Finance Minister lauds goodwill, cooperation extended by British Acting HC

1 hour ago
 Khalifa International Award for Date Palm, Agricul ..

Khalifa International Award for Date Palm, Agricultural Innovation announces win ..

2 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Economic Summit to take place on Februar ..

Abu Dhabi Economic Summit to take place on February 28

3 hours ago
 Peshawar Zalmi's Shakib Al Hasan leaves for US

Peshawar Zalmi's Shakib Al Hasan leaves for US

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.