Initiatives being worked out for journalists' socio-economic welfare: Farrukh

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Sunday said initiatives were being worked out in consultation with working journalists and media workers to ensure their socio-economic uplift.

In a tweet, he extended gratitude to journalists for their cooperation and support in that regard.

The minister said that the government was working for media persons on different initiatives which would not only include them in Kamyab Jawan Programme for soft loans, but also help fulfill their dream of having low cost houses.

The government would also ensure their job protection and issuance of in-time salaries through Pakistan Media Development Authority, he added.