UrduPoint.com

Initiatives Under PM Youth Program To Enable Students Job Creators: Rana Tanveer

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 18, 2022 | 06:59 PM

Initiatives under PM Youth Program to enable students job creators: Rana Tanveer

Minister for Education and Professional Training Rana Tanveer Hussain has said that government initiative programs like business loans and skills scholarships under Prime Minister's Youth Skills Development Program will enable students to become job creators and independent entrepreneurs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2022 ) :Minister for education and Professional Training Rana Tanveer Hussain has said that government initiative programs like business loans and skills scholarships under Prime Minister's Youth Skills Development Program will enable students to become job creators and independent entrepreneurs.

He was addressing to the certificate awarding ceremony for the Prime Minister's Youth Skills Development Program and joint international certification with Finland /Japan, organized at the National University of Technology (NUTECH) on Tuesday.

Earlier on arrival at the National University of Technology, Chief Guest Federal Minister of Education and Professional Training, Rana Tanveer Hussain was received by the Rector of the University Lt Gen (Retd) Moazzam Ejaz, HI (M).

The Ambassador of Finland with leading industrialists also graced the occasion.

Rector highlighted the needs of our industry and explained to the honorable guests, a roadmap of NUTECH.

Later on, Rana Tanveer Hussain accompanied by Rector visited NUTECH labs, library, and classrooms.

While interacting with students, parents, and faculty, the minister Rana Tanveer Hussain appreciated the students who gained certifications in international collaborations.

He added that NUTECH is a great platform, which would enable youngsters to not only learn hi-tech skills but also create employment opportunities and economic activities by starting their own businesses.

In the end, the chief guest and congratulated all the students on successfully completing their certification courses.

Around 244 students successfully completed certification courses under Prime Minister's Youth Skills Development international certification, which aims to prepare Pakistani youth for the local and international market.

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister Technology Business Education Job Finland Market National University All Government Industry Employment

Recent Stories

Industrial units fined over causing smog

Industrial units fined over causing smog

5 minutes ago
 Motorcyclist dies in road accident on Chashma road ..

Motorcyclist dies in road accident on Chashma road

5 minutes ago
 Pakistan rated as highest ratio of Breast Cancer i ..

Pakistan rated as highest ratio of Breast Cancer in Asia: NMU VC

8 minutes ago
 University of Agriculture Faisalabad students to e ..

University of Agriculture Faisalabad students to educate farmers for increasing ..

8 minutes ago
 Nearly 15,000 UK Citizens Sign 'Bring Back Boris' ..

Nearly 15,000 UK Citizens Sign 'Bring Back Boris' Petition

8 minutes ago
 Imran Khan contested by-election to satisfy his eg ..

Imran Khan contested by-election to satisfy his ego not to represent masses: Sha ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.