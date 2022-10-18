Initiatives under PM Youth Program to enable students job creators: Rana Tanveer

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2022 ) :Minister for education and Professional Training Rana Tanveer Hussain has said that government initiative programs like business loans and skills scholarships under Prime Minister's Youth Skills Development Program will enable students to become job creators and independent entrepreneurs.

He was addressing to the certificate awarding ceremony for the Prime Minister's Youth Skills Development Program and joint international certification with Finland /Japan, organized at the National University of Technology (NUTECH) on Tuesday.

Earlier on arrival at the National University of Technology, Chief Guest Federal Minister of Education and Professional Training, Rana Tanveer Hussain was received by the Rector of the University Lt Gen (Retd) Moazzam Ejaz, HI (M).

The Ambassador of Finland with leading industrialists also graced the occasion.

Rector highlighted the needs of our industry and explained to the honorable guests, a roadmap of NUTECH.

Later on, Rana Tanveer Hussain accompanied by Rector visited NUTECH labs, library, and classrooms.

While interacting with students, parents, and faculty, the minister Rana Tanveer Hussain appreciated the students who gained certifications in international collaborations.

He added that NUTECH is a great platform, which would enable youngsters to not only learn hi-tech skills but also create employment opportunities and economic activities by starting their own businesses.

In the end, the chief guest and congratulated all the students on successfully completing their certification courses.

Around 244 students successfully completed certification courses under Prime Minister's Youth Skills Development international certification, which aims to prepare Pakistani youth for the local and international market.