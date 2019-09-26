Injectable polio vaccination campaign to start in 3 districts of Koshistan from Sept.30

In view of the low immunity of under five children, Emergency Operations Centre Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has decided to launch inactivated polio vaccination campaign (IPV) along with OPV in three districts of Koshistan from September 30, 2019

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2019 ) :In view of the low immunity of under five children, Emergency Operations Centre Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has decided to launch inactivated polio vaccination campaign (IPV) along with OPV in three districts of Koshistan from September 30, 2019.

This was decided in a high- level meeting held here at Emergency Operations Centre Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (EOC) chaired by Coordinator EOC Abdul Basit. Also present on the occasion were Director EPI Dr Saleem, Team Lead Unicef Dr Tofail, Team Lead WHO Dr Gedi Mohammad, Team Lead N Stop Dr Ijaz Ali Shah and other relevant officials of partner organization and health department.

The meeting was informed that immunity of children was very low in Kohistan district due to low coverage of essential immunization making them easy target for vaccine preventable diseases including poliomyelitis. It was therefore decided by EOC to start two weeks long IPV campaign in Upper Kohistan, Lower Kohistan and Kolai Palas districts from September 30 to October 12, 2019 wherein 78,337 children under the age of five will be administered injectable polio vaccine along with Oral Polio Vaccine (OPV).

The age bracket of children for IPV remain four months to 59 months while that of OPV stand at zero to 59 months, the meeting was informed. It was informed that a total of 188 outreach sites have been established for the IPV campaign whereas 247 skilled persons and 247 team assistants have been trained to inoculate target children at outreach sites. Likewise, 464 community mobilizers have been hired for community mobilization and information about IPV campaign.

The IPV along with OPV campaign will minimize the risk of polio virus attack on children and boost their immunity against the crippling diseases, it was told.

Speaking on the occasion, Coordinator EOC Abdul Basit said that 50 polio cases have been reported from the province in the current year so far which is enough to set the alarm bells ringing as virus was violent and attacking unvaccinated children in any part of the province. He held an appeal to the parents to shun anti-polio propaganda and fulfill their moral and religious obligation by vaccinating their children in every campaign.

Polio vaccine is completely safe and do not cause any harm upon administration, he said, adding that the same vaccine has been used for polio eradication in all Muslim countries of the world.

Meanwhile, OPV Case Response Campaign has been planned in selected UCs�of district Torgher including Judba, Harnail, Shatal, Balakot, Nasrat Khail and Shingaldar from 30th September to 3rd October, 2019. Total target of the OPV campaign in district Torgher stand at 13867 whereas 78 teams have been constituted to vaccinate the target children. It is pertinent to mention here that EOC has decided to conduct case response campaign in high risk union councils of the district in view of polio outbreak in the district as six polio cases have been reported from the district in the current year so far.

The province has recorded 50 polio cases so far in 2019 out of which 36 cases have been reported from Bannu Division whereas six cases have been reported from Torgher, two from D I Khan division, one each from Khyber, Shangla, Bajaur, Charsadda, two from Hangu district.