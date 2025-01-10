Injure in Aziz Bhatti Town firing dies

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2025) An injured passer-by in the firing incident of Aziz Bhatti Town succumbed to his injuries in hospital on Friday.

Usman (25), a resident of Haydrabad Town Sargodha, was going to his workplace when he fell victim to firing between two rival groups near Aziz Bhatti Chowk in the jurisdiction of Jhal Chakian police station.

He was shifted to DHQ hospital in critical condition.

In the firing incident, four men were killed by their rivals over an old enmity.