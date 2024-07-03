Injured Afghan Terrorist Arrested From Maidan
Sumaira FH Published July 03, 2024 | 03:30 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2024) An Afghan Terrorist Commander who was injured in an operation by the security forces, was arrested by the police from the Maidan area of Dir Lower, police informed on Wednesday.
Police said an Afghan terrorist commander who had escaped the area after sustaining injuries during an operation by the security forces in Maidan was arrested from a vacant house.
The Afghan terrorist, named Abdur Rehman, a resident of district Asmar, Badakhshan province of Afghanistan has been shifted to undisclosed location for interrogation.
The terrorist had taken refuge into an empty house in the mountains and was arrested during a search operation, police added.
