Open Menu

Injured ASI Of Larkana Died In Karachi Hospital.

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 13, 2024 | 07:41 PM

Injured ASI of Larkana died in Karachi hospital.

Police ASI Bashir Ahmad Abro died in a private hospital of Karachi Wednesday

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2024) Police ASI Bashir Ahmad Abro died in a private hospital of Karachi Wednesday.

He was injured as a result of the collision of the police mobile included in the protocol of Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah a day ago on the airport road near Larkana city.

He was then shifted to a Private hospital in Karachi for further treatment, but he could not survived.

His body was brought to Pir Chindam village of Shikarpur District Taluk Garhi Yasin where his funeral prayers was performed. DIG Larkana Region Nasir Aftab, SSP Shikarpur and Additional SPP Larkana Dr.

Muhammad Imran Khan, Police officers, political and social activists, heirs, relatives and others participated in large numbers.

On this occasion, DIG Larkana Region Nasir Aftab said that the martyred Police Officer was a brave and young man. He added that the deceased Police Officer joined the Sindh Police as a constable in 1992 and performed his duties at various places, later he reached the position of Assistant Sub Inspector. He left behind a widow, five sons and three daughters.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Injured Imran Khan Chief Minister Police Mobile Road Died Young Man Larkana Nasir Shikarpur Murad Ali Shah Airport

Recent Stories

Ex MPA hails Rs 12b package for poor through USC

Ex MPA hails Rs 12b package for poor through USC

56 seconds ago
 Violent protest: ATC sends MPA to jail on judicial ..

Violent protest: ATC sends MPA to jail on judicial remand

9 seconds ago
 Law minister chairs meeting of anti-corruption tas ..

Law minister chairs meeting of anti-corruption task force

11 seconds ago
 Mainly cold and dry weather likely in most parts o ..

Mainly cold and dry weather likely in most parts of country:PMD

12 seconds ago
 LESCO detects 63,066 power pilferers in 181 days

LESCO detects 63,066 power pilferers in 181 days

13 seconds ago
 LCCI urges FBR to review amendment to Sales Tax Ru ..

LCCI urges FBR to review amendment to Sales Tax Rules of 2006

16 seconds ago
CM orders to revamp TEVTA on modern lines

CM orders to revamp TEVTA on modern lines

4 minutes ago
 Punjab culture day to be observed with simplicity ..

Punjab culture day to be observed with simplicity on Mar 14

4 minutes ago
 RCH registered as filter clinic for Hepatitis pati ..

RCH registered as filter clinic for Hepatitis patients

4 minutes ago
 Multan Sultan's Iftikhar Ahmed penalized for breac ..

Multan Sultan's Iftikhar Ahmed penalized for breach of PSL code of conduct

7 minutes ago
 Russia rules out Paris Olympic Games boycott

Russia rules out Paris Olympic Games boycott

5 minutes ago
 Excise dept serves warning notices on 17,000 comme ..

Excise dept serves warning notices on 17,000 commercial tax defaulters

1 second ago

More Stories From Pakistan