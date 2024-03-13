Injured ASI of Larkana died in Karachi hospital.

(@FahadShabbir)

Police ASI Bashir Ahmad Abro died in a private hospital of Karachi Wednesday

He was injured as a result of the collision of the police mobile included in the protocol of Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah a day ago on the airport road near Larkana city.

He was then shifted to a Private hospital in Karachi for further treatment, but he could not survived.

His body was brought to Pir Chindam village of Shikarpur District Taluk Garhi Yasin where his funeral prayers was performed. DIG Larkana Region Nasir Aftab, SSP Shikarpur and Additional SPP Larkana Dr.

Muhammad Imran Khan, Police officers, political and social activists, heirs, relatives and others participated in large numbers.

On this occasion, DIG Larkana Region Nasir Aftab said that the martyred Police Officer was a brave and young man. He added that the deceased Police Officer joined the Sindh Police as a constable in 1992 and performed his duties at various places, later he reached the position of Assistant Sub Inspector. He left behind a widow, five sons and three daughters.