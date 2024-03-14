Injured ASI Of Machni Gate Firing Attack Died In Hospital
Muhammad Irfan Published March 14, 2024 | 01:10 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2024) The injured ASI Mazhar Khan who was undergoing treatment in a private hospital in Peshawar lost his life due to critical injuries he received during the firing attack over Machni Gate by the terrorist two-day earlier.
According to details, the incident of terrorist attack on police over Machni Gate Peshawar wherein two Policemen were martyred and one ASI was injured critically in the attack.
The injured ASI Mazhar Khan was undergoing treatment in a private hospital in Peshawar, the Police official said. Two days ago, terrorists attacked the police team in Machni Gate, two policemen were martyred and one other injured in the attack, the Police official said.
The funeral prayer of the martyr will be offered with official honors at 5:30 pm on Thursday in Police Line Peshawar. After the funeral prayers, the body of the martyr will be sent to his native home, a Police official said.
APP/ijz
