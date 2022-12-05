UrduPoint.com

Injured Cheetah Succumbs To Death In Khagan

Sumaira FH Published December 05, 2022 | 05:20 PM

Injured Cheetah succumbs to death in Khagan

KAGHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2022 ) :A rare type of cheetah found by Kaghan Development Authority (KDA) staff near Malkandi forest Kaghan died in Dhodial peasantry.

According to the information, yesterday, the injured cheetah was shifted to Dhodial through KDA ambulance by the local people for medical treatment, unfortunately, the Cheetah could not survive and succumbed to injuries.

Dr. Ayaz of Dhodial peasantry told to the media that every effort was made to save the cheetah's life, but due to a critical head injury, the cheetah went into a coma. The doctor further said that the age of the leopard was four to five years.

He said that the head injury of the cheetah showed that he fall from a high hill in the pursuit of the hunt and sustained critical injuries, we have found no signs of torture on its body. Later, the dead body of the cheetah was shifted to Abbottabad for postmortem.

On Sunday evening, Chairman KDA Dr. Amil Zaman Khan directed KDA staff, wildlife department and forest officers to the rescue of an injured Cheetah at Kaghan road near Malkundi National Park.

The cheetah was brought to the Dhodial peasantry for medical assistance by KDA and Wildlife officials in a semi-conscious state, but could not be rescued due to a severe head injury.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Abbottabad Road Doctor Died Sunday Media From

Recent Stories

Nizamani after being attacked in Kabul returns hom ..

Nizamani after being attacked in Kabul returns home

1 hour ago
 Death anniversaries of Hussain Shaheed Suhrawardy, ..

Death anniversaries of Hussain Shaheed Suhrawardy, Patras Bukhari being observed ..

2 hours ago
 PM inaugurates refurbishment project of Units 5 a ..

PM inaugurates refurbishment project of Units 5 and 6 of Mangla Dam

2 hours ago
 Kamran Afzal Ali again seeks 130 days leave

Kamran Afzal Ali again seeks 130 days leave

3 hours ago
 Pak Armed forces are fully capable of responding t ..

Pak Armed forces are fully capable of responding to any kind of aggression, Army ..

4 hours ago
 LHC summons Asad Umar over contemptuous speech

LHC summons Asad Umar over contemptuous speech

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.