Injured Constable In Stable Condition: Police

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sun 12th September 2021 | 11:00 PM

Injured constable in stable condition: Police

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2021 ) :A police constable Musawar, who was critically injured in a firing from the unknown assailants in Sabzi Mandi area was now in a stable condition.

Islamabad police, in a press release, said that the constable was being taken care at the hospital.

Musawar shot injured when he was passing from the Sabzi Mandi area and some unknown assailants opened fire at him.

Inspector General Islamabad Police Qazi Jamil ur Rehman visited Pakistan Institute of Medical Science (PIMS) and inquired about the health of the injured policeman.

He also discussed the medical treatment being given to the cop who is stated to be out of danger.

A team of specialist doctors was taking care of Musawar and he would be operated upon at a proper time, according to the officials.

