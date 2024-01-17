Injured constable of Regi firing succumbs to injuries

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2024) A police constable who had sustained bullet injuries in an attack in the Regi area the other day succumbed to wounds at the hospital.

According to a police spokesman, two constables, namely Mursaleen and Adnan, sustained injuries when unidentified armed men opened fire at them in the Regi area.

Constable Adnan was discharged from the hospital, while Constable Mursaleen could not survive due to his fatal wounds.

The funeral prayer of the martyred constable, Mursaleen, was offered at Police Lines here on Wednesday.