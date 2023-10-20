Open Menu

Injured Cop Embraces Martyrdom

Muhammad Irfan Published October 20, 2023 | 02:00 PM

Injured cop embraces martyrdom

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2023) A policeman who was badly injured during an exchange of fire with a drug dealer the other night at Chakarkot Bala here, succumbed to his injuries on Friday.

Spokesman for Kohat police said the police raided the hideout of a drug dealer in the hilly Chakarkot area to arrest him.

The police party reached the area, the drug dealer started indiscriminate firing on the police party, critically injuring a policeman, named Kashif.

The cop was under treatment, however, due to the grave wounds, he could not survive and embraced martyrdom. Police have started a large-scale operation in the area to arrest the accused.

