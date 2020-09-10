UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Injured CTD Official Dies Of Wounds

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 10th September 2020 | 03:19 PM

Injured CTD official dies of wounds

A Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) personnel succumbed to his injuries here at a hospital late Wednesday night

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2020 ) :A Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) personnel succumbed to his injuries here at a hospital late Wednesday night.

According to hospital sources, CTD personnel, Rafi Ullah had sustained bullet injuries during an operation in Zafar Coloney, Dera Ismail Khan on August 25 and was airlifted to Peshawar in critical condition.

He died of his wounds late night.

A CTD DSP, Jalil Khan who also got injured in the same operation had succumbed to injuries in the same hospital on August 31.

Related Topics

Injured Peshawar Died Dera Ismail Khan Same August

Recent Stories

Qureshi urges SCO members to fight against fascist ..

7 minutes ago

Four-story building collapses in Korangi Town

16 minutes ago

Kremlin slams US accusations over Navalny as 'unac ..

13 seconds ago

Kremlin on Conte's Words About Navalny Case Commis ..

15 seconds ago

Five Killed as Protests Erupt in Colombia Over Man ..

19 seconds ago

Russian Government Setting Aside $54Mln to Buy Flu ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.