Injured CTD official dies of wounds

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2020 ) :A Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) personnel succumbed to his injuries here at a hospital late Wednesday night.

According to hospital sources, CTD personnel, Rafi Ullah had sustained bullet injuries during an operation in Zafar Coloney, Dera Ismail Khan on August 25 and was airlifted to Peshawar in critical condition.

He died of his wounds late night.

A CTD DSP, Jalil Khan who also got injured in the same operation had succumbed to injuries in the same hospital on August 31.