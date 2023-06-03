UrduPoint.com

Injured Dacoit Arrested After Police Encounter

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 03, 2023 | 01:10 PM

Injured dacoit arrested after police encounter

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2023 ) :The Sadar police have arrested an injured dacoit after an encounter while his accomplice managed to escape from the scene.

A police spokesman said here on Saturday that two armed bandits snatched a motorcycle from a citizen Elyas Haneef of Chak No 253-RB Roshanwala near Khannuana Chowk late at night and escaped from the scene.

Receiving information, a patrolling team of the Sadar police, headed by ASI Muhammad Hussain, chased the outlaws and signaled them to stop near Orchard Home Gate Khannuana Chowk. However, the outlaws opened indiscriminate fire on the police team.

The police returned the fire and one of the criminals received bullet injuries in crossfire and fell down on the ground.

His accomplice, however, fled the scene under the cover of darkness.

The police arrested the injured robber and shifted him to hospital for treatment. The arrested accused was identified as Sanaullah alias Sunny, son of Nazir Ahmad of Jhanda Pir, who was wanted to the police in more than 16 cases of dacoity, robbery, etc.

The police seized the snatched motorcycle, and recovered cash, a pistol and other items from the arrested dacoit. A special team was constituted to trace and arrest the escapee, who was identified as Zeeshan alias Shani, son of Khalid of Chak No 253-RB, Jhok Kharlan, he added.

