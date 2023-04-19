Injured dacoit arrested, three escaped after encounter in Faisalabad

Lundianwala police on Wednesday claimed to have arrested a dacoit after an encounter

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2023 ) :Lundianwala police on Wednesday claimed to have arrested a dacoit after an encounter.

According to a police spokesman, the police received a complaint that four bandits were looting people near Chak No 569-GB when officials reached the spot and the robbers opened indiscriminate firing on them.

The police retaliated and during an encounter, one of the criminals received bullet injuries who was arrested whereas his accomplices managed to escape.

The injured accused was identified as Ejaz who was wanted to police in a number of dacoityand other cases.