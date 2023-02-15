UrduPoint.com

Injured Dacoit Arrested, Two Escaped After Exchange Of Fire With Police

Faizan Hashmi Published February 15, 2023 | 12:30 AM

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2023 ) :Khanewal police arrested an alleged dacoit in injured condition after a exchange of fire with criminals, however, two others managed to escape at Mauza Hajipur in Kabirwala, police said on Tuesday.

After receiving information that some criminals were looting citizens at Haji Pur road, DPO Rana Omar Farooq dispatched a police team led by SHO Adil Khichchi to the spot.

After sensing police presence, accused opened fire on the police team. In return, the Police also fired in retaliation.

Two accused escaped the scene while the third one jumped into a nearby canal. Meanwhile, the Police team continued to chase them and the one who had jumped into canal was arrested from Mauza Inayatpur in injured condition.

The alleged criminal was identified as Qaisar Khokhar. Criminals used to loot people on the road after placing branches of tree.

Police admitted the injured accused to Nishtar hospital and further investigations would begin after his recovery.

