Injured Dacoit Caught ; 3 Escape After Encounter

Published February 08, 2022

Injured dacoit caught ; 3 escape after encounter

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2022 ) :City Tandlianwala police caught a bandit, while his three accomplices managed to escape after armed encounter.

A police spokesman said here Tuesday that four bandits were on a loot spree near chak 423-GB when a police team reached the spot.

The police ordered the outlaws to surrender but they opened indiscriminate fires at the police team.

The police retaliated and during the encounter one of the criminals received bullet injuries, whereas three others managed to escape under the cover of darkness.

The arrested accused was identified as Mumtaz, wanted by police in a number of dacoity, robbery and other criminal cases. A special team was constituted to arrest the three missing outlaws.

