Injured dacoit held after encounter

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2022 ) :A dacoit was arrested in injured condition during an encounter with police, in limits of Seetalmari Police Station.

According to police sources, three dacoits intercepted a motorcyclist namely Farhan near Pul Piran Ghaib area. The motorcyclist managed to escape. The dacoits opened fire.

However, the motorcyclist remained safe and secure.

He informed Police Emergency 15 about presence of dacoits. A police team led by SHO Seetal Mari Kaswar Hussain Kalro rushed to the area. The dacoits opened fire at police party. The police also retaliated. During exchange of fire, one dacoit namely Mamoon Riaz sustained injuries by firing of his own accomplice.

However two other dacoits managed to escape. The police recovered one pistol and a motorcycle from his possession.