UrduPoint.com

Injured Dacoit Held After Encounter

Sumaira FH Published January 05, 2022 | 06:08 PM

Injured dacoit held after encounter

A dacoit was arrested in injured condition during an encounter with police, in limits of Seetalmari Police Station

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2022 ) :A dacoit was arrested in injured condition during an encounter with police, in limits of Seetalmari Police Station.

According to police sources, three dacoits intercepted a motorcyclist namely Farhan near Pul Piran Ghaib area. The motorcyclist managed to escape. The dacoits opened fire.

However, the motorcyclist remained safe and secure.

He informed Police Emergency 15 about presence of dacoits. A police team led by SHO Seetal Mari Kaswar Hussain Kalro rushed to the area. The dacoits opened fire at police party. The police also retaliated. During exchange of fire, one dacoit namely Mamoon Riaz sustained injuries by firing of his own accomplice.

However two other dacoits managed to escape. The police recovered one pistol and a motorcycle from his possession.

Related Topics

Injured Firing Fire Police Exchange Police Station From

Recent Stories

‘I’m not done yet,’ Kapil Sharms announces h ..

‘I’m not done yet,’ Kapil Sharms announces his stand up show on Netflix

19 minutes ago
 Mismanagement in energy sector hurting economy: Mi ..

Mismanagement in energy sector hurting economy: Mian Zahid Hussain

41 minutes ago
 Katrina extends love, good wishes to Deepika Paduk ..

Katrina extends love, good wishes to Deepika Padukone on her birthday

46 minutes ago
 UVAS arranged an motivational lecture for young ve ..

UVAS arranged an motivational lecture for young veterinarian

53 minutes ago
 Rehman Malik expresses solidarity with Kashmiri br ..

Rehman Malik expresses solidarity with Kashmiri brethren

2 minutes ago
 Police arrest Sajid Garma for his alleged role in ..

Police arrest Sajid Garma for his alleged role in attack on Bilal Yasin

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.