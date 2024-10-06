Injured Dacoit Held After Encounter
Muhammad Irfan Published October 06, 2024 | 11:00 AM
DG KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2024) An injured dacoit was held after an exchange of fire between a police party
and the dacoit's accomplices, near Dhupsari area, in the limits of Civil Lines
Police station.
Police said on Sunday that working on a tip-off, a police party raided Dhupsari
area to arrest five suspects.
After noticing police, the suspects opened fire
at the police team. The police also retaliated. After an exchange of fire, the
police succeeded in arresting an outlaw identified as Muhammad Nadir who
sustained bullet injuries, while his accomplices managed to escape.
The injured dacoit was involved in various incidents of dacoity.
Police were conducting raids to arrest the fleeing dacoits.
