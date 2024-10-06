Injured dacoit held after encounter

DG KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2024) An injured dacoit was held after an exchange of fire between a police party

and the dacoit's accomplices, near Dhupsari area, in the limits of Civil Lines

Police station.

Police said on Sunday that working on a tip-off, a police party raided Dhupsari

area to arrest five suspects.

After noticing police, the suspects opened fire

at the police team. The police also retaliated. After an exchange of fire, the

police succeeded in arresting an outlaw identified as Muhammad Nadir who

sustained bullet injuries, while his accomplices managed to escape.

The injured dacoit was involved in various incidents of dacoity.

Police were conducting raids to arrest the fleeing dacoits.