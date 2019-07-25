UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Injured Female American Climber Airlifted, Evacuated For Treatment

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 25th July 2019 | 12:18 PM

Injured female American climber airlifted, evacuated for treatment

Michelle Marco, an American female climber who fell off from Biafo Hispar glacier near Nagar valley has been airlifted and evacuated to Skardu for medical treatment and trauma management, Alpine Club of Pakistan (ACP) said on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2019 ) :Michelle Marco, an American female climber who fell off from Biafo Hispar glacier near Nagar valley has been airlifted and evacuated to Skardu for medical treatment and trauma management, Alpine Club of Pakistan (ACP) said on Thursday.

Michelle, who sustained multiple injuries after falling off near Uzum Brakk at the height of 15,000 feet was also accompanied by a fellow US climber, Patrick Light, Secretary ACP Karrar Haidri said in a statement.

Both climbers were successfully evacuated. He said that helicopters were used for the swift and timely evacuation, saving precious life of the American climber.

Related Topics

Pakistan Climber Alpine Skardu From

Recent Stories

Kaghan Development Authority (KDA) kicks off sanit ..

1 minute ago

Abbottabad Board Announces HSSC Intermediate Resul ..

12 minutes ago

Two die as rain water inundates house's basement

15 minutes ago

Phelps hails 'incredible' Milak after losing world ..

15 minutes ago

Cricketer Imam-ul-Haq exposed for cheating on mult ..

27 minutes ago

Induction of New Indigenous IFE System for PIA

29 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.