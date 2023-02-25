UrduPoint.com

Injured In Session Court Firing Incident Succumb

Muhammad Irfan Published February 25, 2023 | 11:22 PM

Injured in session court firing incident succumb

A person, who was injured in the firing incident outside the session court of Quetta, succumbed to injuries early on Saturday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2023 ) :A person, who was injured in the firing incident outside the session court of Quetta, succumbed to injuries early on Saturday.

On February 20, a person namely Aurangzeb was shot outside the session court during a firing between two rival groups.

Three people, including a policeman, were also injured in the firing. The body was handed over to the heirs after necessary medico-legal formalities.

Related Topics

Injured Firing Quetta February Court

Recent Stories

Police cop martyred, two injured in Khuzdar's IED ..

Police cop martyred, two injured in Khuzdar's IED blast

1 minute ago
 Chief Secretary Balochistan Abdul Aziz Aqeeli revi ..

Chief Secretary Balochistan Abdul Aziz Aqeeli reviews uplift schemes in Gwadar

1 minute ago
 Early warning, radar systems installed in more tha ..

Early warning, radar systems installed in more than 250 valleys, CS GB

1 minute ago
 Rana Asif Saeed elected as President HCBA Multan

Rana Asif Saeed elected as President HCBA Multan

1 minute ago
 AJK PM meets Finance Minister

AJK PM meets Finance Minister

15 minutes ago
 'Great Hypocrite': Marriyum shares Imran Khan's an ..

'Great Hypocrite': Marriyum shares Imran Khan's anti judiciary speeches

38 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.