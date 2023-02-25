Injured In Session Court Firing Incident Succumb
Muhammad Irfan Published February 25, 2023 | 11:22 PM
A person, who was injured in the firing incident outside the session court of Quetta, succumbed to injuries early on Saturday
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2023 ) :A person, who was injured in the firing incident outside the session court of Quetta, succumbed to injuries early on Saturday.
On February 20, a person namely Aurangzeb was shot outside the session court during a firing between two rival groups.
Three people, including a policeman, were also injured in the firing. The body was handed over to the heirs after necessary medico-legal formalities.