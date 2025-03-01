Open Menu

Injured Police Officer Airlifted To Karachi For Treatment

Muhammad Irfan Published March 01, 2025 | 05:20 PM

Injured Police Officer airlifted to Karachi for treatment

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2025) A police officer critically injured in a shootout with dacoits in Khairpur was airlifted from Sukkur Airport to Karachi for medical treatment on Saturday following special directives from the Sindh government.

The incident occurred in Pir Jo Goth, Khairpur, where police clashed with dacoits, resulting in injuries to two police officers, Muhammad Bux Banglani and Manwar Narejo.

Narejo, who was in critical condition, was transferred to Karachi via air ambulance, arranged by the Sindh government in collaboration with Chairman District Council Sukkur, Syed Kumail Hyder Shah.

The Air ambulance service was provided under the district council's initiative.

