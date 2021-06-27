UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Injured Policemen Rewarded

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sun 27th June 2021 | 08:40 PM

Injured policemen rewarded

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2021 ) :Inspector-General Police Islamabad Qazi Jamil ur Rehman has rewarded the two injured policemen with Rs 100,000 cash for their valour with which they countered the outlaws few days back.

On the special directions of IGP, SSP Operations Dr Syed Mustafa Tanweer, SSP Headquarters, Muhammad Umar Khan and other senior officers inquired after the health of the injured policemen at the PIMS hospital, a police spokesman said.

The SSP Headquarter met with the families of cops Muhammad Arshad and Muhammad Saqlain and gave cash rewards.

It is to mention here that SSP Investigation Ataur Rehman, Additional SP Farhat Abbas Kazmi, SP Special Branch Zubair Ahmed Sheikh, Senator Saif Ullah Khan Niazi, Zulfi Bukhari, DC Islamabad Muhammad Hamza Shafqaat, President and members of ICCI also visited the PIMS hospital and inquired about the health of the cops.

They appreciated the valor and courage with which they chased the dacoits.

It is to mention here that a few days back, two Islamabad police cops were injured while chasing the alleged dacoits. They, however, foiled the dacoity bid in sector G-11/1 here and also arrested two accused on the spot.

The conditions of both the injured cops, Muhammad Arshad and Muhammad Saqlain are out of danger and in high morale, according to the officials. They said that both the personnel would be recommended for the Police Medal.

Related Topics

Injured Islamabad Police

Recent Stories

RTA announces paperless vehicle service certificat ..

27 minutes ago

Dubai SME launches new business incubator in Dubai ..

42 minutes ago

SCMC, UNICEF explore new avenues of cooperation

57 minutes ago

UAE launches &#039;Future Partnerships&#039; initi ..

1 hour ago

UAE Cabinet approves National Agenda for Non-oil E ..

1 hour ago

Sarah Al Amiri visits Dubai Science Park, meets se ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.