Injured policemen rewarded

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2021 ) :Inspector-General Police Islamabad Qazi Jamil ur Rehman has rewarded the two injured policemen with Rs 100,000 cash for their valour with which they countered the outlaws few days back.

On the special directions of IGP, SSP Operations Dr Syed Mustafa Tanweer, SSP Headquarters, Muhammad Umar Khan and other senior officers inquired after the health of the injured policemen at the PIMS hospital, a police spokesman said.

The SSP Headquarter met with the families of cops Muhammad Arshad and Muhammad Saqlain and gave cash rewards.

It is to mention here that SSP Investigation Ataur Rehman, Additional SP Farhat Abbas Kazmi, SP Special Branch Zubair Ahmed Sheikh, Senator Saif Ullah Khan Niazi, Zulfi Bukhari, DC Islamabad Muhammad Hamza Shafqaat, President and members of ICCI also visited the PIMS hospital and inquired about the health of the cops.

They appreciated the valor and courage with which they chased the dacoits.

It is to mention here that a few days back, two Islamabad police cops were injured while chasing the alleged dacoits. They, however, foiled the dacoity bid in sector G-11/1 here and also arrested two accused on the spot.

The conditions of both the injured cops, Muhammad Arshad and Muhammad Saqlain are out of danger and in high morale, according to the officials. They said that both the personnel would be recommended for the Police Medal.