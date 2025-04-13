Open Menu

Injured Qari Of Pishtakhara Firing Succumbs To Injuries

Faizan Hashmi Published April 13, 2025 | 07:00 PM

Injured Qari of Pishtakhara firing succumbs to injuries

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2025) Qari Muhammad Shahid, who was critically injured in a recent target killing incident in Pishtakhara area here, succumbed to his injuries and embraced martyrdom, police informed on Sunday.

Police said unidentified gunmen had fired at two people after Isha prayer a few days ago, resulting in the martyrdom of Maulana Ijaz Abid on the spot, while Qari Muhammad Shahid was seriously wounded.

He had been receiving treatment at the hospital for the past four days but could not survive due to the severity of his injuries.

The incident had sparked strong protests from local residents who demanded immediate arrest of the accused.

