Injured Qari Of Pishtakhara Firing Succumbs To Injuries
Faizan Hashmi Published April 13, 2025 | 07:00 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2025) Qari Muhammad Shahid, who was critically injured in a recent target killing incident in Pishtakhara area here, succumbed to his injuries and embraced martyrdom, police informed on Sunday.
Police said unidentified gunmen had fired at two people after Isha prayer a few days ago, resulting in the martyrdom of Maulana Ijaz Abid on the spot, while Qari Muhammad Shahid was seriously wounded.
He had been receiving treatment at the hospital for the past four days but could not survive due to the severity of his injuries.
The incident had sparked strong protests from local residents who demanded immediate arrest of the accused.
Recent Stories
Egypt voices full support to efforts seeking political solution via dialogue, re ..
Iraqi President receives Arab Balloon Team
UAE athletes dominate in opening day of Abu Dhabi Beach Wrestling Championship
Thirty-eighth Unified GCC Traffic Week kicks off in Kuwait
UAE champions raise their tally to 10 medals at Abu Dhabi Grand Slam Jiu-Jitsu T ..
Dubai Police to launch first-ever International K9 Show
Dubai AI Week to welcome industry leaders, experts, officials from over 100 coun ..
Updated Conference in Nephrology discusses AI's role in improving nephrology ser ..
First UAE-Morocco Business Council convenes in Sharjah
UAE among best countries in quality of healthcare according to international ran ..
Maktoum bin Mohammed: Dubai FinTech Summit reflects Mohammed bin Rashid’s visi ..
Road fatalities in Dubai down from 21.7 per 100,000 people in 2007 to 1.8 in 202 ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Nawabshah endures hottest April temperature6 minutes ago
-
Injured Qari of Pishtakhara firing succumbs to injuries6 minutes ago
-
PCP farewells two specialists for for overseas assignments16 minutes ago
-
Boy drowns in Kohat pond16 minutes ago
-
Avari's GM vows use of modern technology to enhance hotel guest experience16 minutes ago
-
7 more arrested as crackdown against drugs suppliers continues26 minutes ago
-
Bani Police bust 2-member street criminals’ gang26 minutes ago
-
Joint efforts urged to combat infant mortality26 minutes ago
-
Avari's GM vows use of modern technology to enhance hotel guest experience26 minutes ago
-
Azma expresses grief over comedian Javed Kodu's death36 minutes ago
-
Mustafa Kamal urges parents to get children immunized in anti-polio campaign beginning from April 2136 minutes ago
-
3-member Koma gang arrested after crossfire with Ratta Amral Police36 minutes ago