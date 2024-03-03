Injured robber arrested after encounter with police

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2024) A robber was arrested while his two accomplices escaped during an encounter with police at Chowki Yusuf Shaheed, Begumkot, Shadara, here on Sunday.

Police said that a police team saw three suspects on separate motorcyclists on the bridge and cautioned them to stop but they did not care.

Instead, they opened fire on the police. One bandit was arrested after he was injured in firing by his own accomplices, who escaped from the spot. A search operation is going on in the area to find them.

The injured robber was identified as Irfan. He was involved in more than 20 incidents of robbery and theft. He was shifted to hospital.