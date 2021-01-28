UrduPoint.com
Injured Robber Arrested In Faisalabad

Thu 28th January 2021 | 11:51 PM

Khurarianwala police have arrested an injured robber after an encounter at Lahore-Khurarianwala Road

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2021 ) :Khurarianwala police have arrested an injured robber after an encounter at Lahore-Khurarianwala Road.

Police spokesman said here on Thursday that police team signaled a suspect car at Lahore-Khurarianwala Road for checking, but the car driver accelerated the vehicale.

The police chased the car and directed the car-rider for surrender but the accused opened fire on the police.

During this encounter the car rider received injuries and the police arrested him from the spot.

The accused was identified as Faisal son of Ashiq who was wanted to the police in a number of robbery cases.

Rescue-1122 shifted the injured accused to local hospital Jaranwala from where he was referred to DHQ Hospital Faisalabad.

Further investigation was underway, said police.

