Injured Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) employee dies

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 19th July, 2019) Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) employee died during treatmentAccording to reports (SBCA) employee and Union leader Saeed Ashraf Shah who was shot injured in civic center yesterday died in private hospital situated on Stadium Road during treatment.

He was fired upon by Baber.

Accused has been arrested by police alongwith arms while on other hand unknown car hit police personal Iftikhar on River Road and injured him. He has been taken to hospital for medical treatment.