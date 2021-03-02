UrduPoint.com
Injured Snow Leopard Succumbs To Wounds

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 02nd March 2021 | 02:04 PM

An adolescent snow leopard that fell from a hill in Chitral a couple of days ago during hunt succumbed to injuries here at Peshawar Zoo during treatment

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2021 ) :An adolescent snow leopard that fell from a hill in Chitral a couple of days ago during hunt succumbed to injuries here at Peshawar Zoo during treatment.

According to a report from Peshawar Zoo, the injured leopard was in bad shape and so weak to show any sign of recovery from his injuries.

It said the damage to the spinal cord from the fall also worsened the condition of the injured leopard.

The injured leopard was provided every available and needed treatment, the report said however it could not recover and died.

The injured animal had been shifted to Peshawar due to lack of proper treatment facility for the precious snow-leopard at Chitral.

