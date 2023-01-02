Injured stray cat receives treatment from Rescue 1122

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2023 ) :An injured stray cat here in the university area received treatment from Rescue 1122 team, after receiving a call from a local person.

Responding to the call, the rescue team reached the site and found the cat with injuries in her paw.

The feline was provided first aid, and later released.

The locals appreciated the response and dedication of Rescue 1122 officials, who restored faith in humanity by rescuing an injured animal.