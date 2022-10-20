Injured suspect held after encounter

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2022 ) :Qasimabad Police has arrested one accused in injured condition during the encounter while one accused escaped.

According to statement issued by the district police spokesman, on receiving information from CIA, Police took action against a criminal gang at Zardari Morr, as a result of which, a suspect identified as Waseem alias Joji Yousafzai was arrested in injured condition while his accomplice escaped.

The police shifted the injured suspect to hospital for medical aid while case has been registered against both the accused.