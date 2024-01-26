Injured Teenager Succumbed To Injuries
Umer Jamshaid Published January 26, 2024 | 10:40 AM
MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2024) A teenager succumbed to injuries after being shot by the accused hailing from an opponent group over a land dispute late Thursday.
According to a police spokesman, Mohammed Rashid, 17, son of Muhammad Latif, a resident of Khan Garh, got critically injured by hitting a bullet at his forehead.
He was then moved immediately to the ruler health center in critical condition, but he couldn't survive for long and died today's morning.
Khan Garh Police Station has registered a case against the unidentified accused and started a further probe.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 January 2024
US stocks rise on strong growth data
Rehabilitation of Orphans: Muslim Hands launches AJK-wide Orphan Sponsorship Pro ..
Divisional Commissioner Mirpurkhas presides meeting on minority rights
Uncertainty hangs over Russia's account of plane crash
Football: Asian Cup last-16 fixtures
Realme CEO Issues Open Letter, Announcing the All-New Note Series
Mohsin Naqvi visits Holy Roza-e-Rasool (PBUH)
PESCO employees gets 19 years delayed pension
PEC hold 2nd Federal, 4th Engineering Capstone Expo 2024
Seminar on ECP's code of conduct held in Mirpurkhas
More Stories From Pakistan
-
2 dead, one injured in bus-motorbike collision in Rawalpindi7 minutes ago
-
Solangi grieved over demise of senior journalist Pervaiz Shaukat7 minutes ago
-
3 injured in road accident47 minutes ago
-
Several injured in Metro bus-coaster collision in Islamabad47 minutes ago
-
Drug peddler held, hashish recovered57 minutes ago
-
Qawwali evening at Pakistan's France embassy mesmerises audience2 hours ago
-
Pakistan's non-resident envoy presents credentials to Panamanian president2 hours ago
-
Political parties enjoying level playing field, voters free to elect representatives: PM11 hours ago
-
Rehabilitation of Orphans: Muslim Hands launches AJK-wide Orphan Sponsorship Program11 hours ago
-
Divisional Commissioner Mirpurkhas presides meeting on minority rights11 hours ago
-
Youth encouraged to come out and Vote on February 0811 hours ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi visits Holy Roza-e-Rasool (PBUH)11 hours ago