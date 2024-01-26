Open Menu

Injured Teenager Succumbed To Injuries

Umer Jamshaid Published January 26, 2024 | 10:40 AM

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2024) A teenager succumbed to injuries after being shot by the accused hailing from an opponent group over a land dispute late Thursday.

According to a police spokesman, Mohammed Rashid, 17, son of Muhammad Latif, a resident of Khan Garh, got critically injured by hitting a bullet at his forehead.

He was then moved immediately to the ruler health center in critical condition, but he couldn't survive for long and died today's morning.

Khan Garh Police Station has registered a case against the unidentified accused and started a further probe.

