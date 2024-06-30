Injured traffic warden passes away

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2024) A traffic warden, who was injured in a traffic accident, passed away here at a local hospital on Sunday.

Muhammad Akram was seriously injured in a traffic accident near The Mall road underpass a few days ago.

He succumbed to his injuries after undergoing treatment at Jinnah Hospital. The deceased was a resident of Hujra Shah Muqeem (Okara) and a father of three children.

CTO Amara Athar expressed deep sorrow and regret over the death of traffic warden Muhammad Akram, adding that in this hour of sorrow, Lahore Traffic Police stand with the family members of the deceased.