Injured youth dies at Allied Hospital

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2021 ) :A youth who was injured over matrimonial issue on April 23, died at the Allied Hospital here on Sunday.

Gojra police said that Imran Ashiq, resident of Chak No.342-JB Luddhar had solemnized love marriage with a girl of the same locality against the will of her parents.

The girl's brothers- Mudassar, Asad and Afzal shot at and injured Imran Ashiq, his uncle Akram, Aslam and Ali Raza over the issue.

The injured were shifted to local hospital from where they were referred to Allied Hospital Faisalabad.

Imran succumbed to his injuries while the condition of others was started to be critical.

Police have arrested the accused and started investigation.