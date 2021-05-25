UrduPoint.com
Injurious Cooking Oil Manufacturing Factory Sealed

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 25th May 2021 | 09:53 PM

Injurious cooking oil manufacturing factory sealed

District administration Peshawar Tuesday sealed injurious cooking oil manufacturing factory and arrested its proprietor, said a new release issued here

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2021 ) :District administration Peshawar Tuesday sealed injurious cooking oil manufacturing factory and arrested its proprietor, said a new release issued here.

According to details, Additional Assistant Commissioner (AAC), Aftab Ahmad on public complaints conducted raid on a cooking oil manufacturing factory at Hazakhwani wherein injurious cooking oil was being packed in tins and then been supplied to shopkeepers in the city.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar, Khalid Mahmood has directed the officers of district administration for conducting inspection of cooking oil manufacturing factories in their areas of jurisdiction and initiating of legal action against factories manufacturing injurious cooking oil.

