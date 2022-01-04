Inland Revenue deptt achieves bi-annual levies collection target of 2021

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2022 ) : The Inland Revenue Department of Azad Jammu and Kashmir continued its streak of income tax collection with record breaking figures, made bi-annual collection up to December 2021 at Rs.11.245 billion with an unprecedented increase of Rs 2.205 billion against given budgetary targets of ongoing financial year of 2021-22, official sources said.

Unveiling the details of successful realization of the income tax target with remarkable rise of two billion, the Commissioner Inland Revenue AJK Sardar Zafar Mahmud Khan (also head of the Department) told APP here on Monday that during December 2021, Income Tax collection stood at Rs.3.000 billion, which reflects the outstanding performance of Inland Revenue Department.

The IRD Commissioner underlined that despite existence of post-covid situation,the Inland Revenue Department efficaciously gave surplus bi-annual collection upto December, 2021 with total income tax collection at Rs.11.245 billion.

Sardar Zafar said that the outstanding performance has become possible due to utilization of effective strategies and action plans, which is an ample proof of exemplary performance of the department.

The independent tax analysts and observers have termed this major tax realization as a milestone specifically by the tax realizing agency presently operating under the auspices of AJK government.

The AJK Inland Revenue Department was assigned bi-annual target of Rs.9.040 billion for direct taxes during the current fiscal year, against which the Department remained successful in collecting revenue of Rs 11.245 billion with significant rise of Rs 2.205 billion.

The credit for this outstanding performance of the department also goes to the AJK Minister for Inland Revenue Abdul Majid Khan, Chief Secretary Shakeel Qadir Khan and Secretary Inland Revenue Department Zaheer-ud-Din Qureshi, it added.

"The constant guidance and cooperation have in fact paved the way for tolling up the income tax collection of the department to the remarkable figure over and above Rs11 billion at December end", the sources said adding that the senior government functionaries not only expressed their satisfaction over the performance of the department but also admired the outstanding achievement of the entire departmental team and projected that the it shall continue the outstanding streak of successful achievements of income tax target with significant rise.

The Commissioner Inland Revenue also lauded tireless efforts, devotion and sincerity extended by the departmental team towards the successful revenue achievements and hoped that they would continue to give out their maximum and to impart their pivotal role in strengthening State's economy.