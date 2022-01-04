UrduPoint.com

Inland Revenue Deptt Achieves Bi-annual Levies Collection Target Of 2021

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 04, 2022 | 12:21 AM

Inland Revenue deptt achieves bi-annual levies collection target of 2021

The Inland Revenue Department of Azad Jammu and Kashmir continued its streak of income tax collection with record breaking figures, made bi-annual collection up to December 2021 at Rs.11.245 billion with an unprecedented increase of Rs 2.205 billion against given budgetary targets of ongoing financial year of 2021-22, official sources said

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2022 ) : The Inland Revenue Department of Azad Jammu and Kashmir continued its streak of income tax collection with record breaking figures, made bi-annual collection up to December 2021 at Rs.11.245 billion with an unprecedented increase of Rs 2.205 billion against given budgetary targets of ongoing financial year of 2021-22, official sources said.

Unveiling the details of successful realization of the income tax target with remarkable rise of two billion, the Commissioner Inland Revenue AJK Sardar Zafar Mahmud Khan (also head of the Department) told APP here on Monday that during December 2021, Income Tax collection stood at Rs.3.000 billion, which reflects the outstanding performance of Inland Revenue Department.

The IRD Commissioner underlined that despite existence of post-covid situation,the Inland Revenue Department efficaciously gave surplus bi-annual collection upto December, 2021 with total income tax collection at Rs.11.245 billion.

Sardar Zafar said that the outstanding performance has become possible due to utilization of effective strategies and action plans, which is an ample proof of exemplary performance of the department.

The independent tax analysts and observers have termed this major tax realization as a milestone specifically by the tax realizing agency presently operating under the auspices of AJK government.

The AJK Inland Revenue Department was assigned bi-annual target of Rs.9.040 billion for direct taxes during the current fiscal year, against which the Department remained successful in collecting revenue of Rs 11.245 billion with significant rise of Rs 2.205 billion.

The credit for this outstanding performance of the department also goes to the AJK Minister for Inland Revenue Abdul Majid Khan, Chief Secretary Shakeel Qadir Khan and Secretary Inland Revenue Department Zaheer-ud-Din Qureshi, it added.

"The constant guidance and cooperation have in fact paved the way for tolling up the income tax collection of the department to the remarkable figure over and above Rs11 billion at December end", the sources said adding that the senior government functionaries not only expressed their satisfaction over the performance of the department but also admired the outstanding achievement of the entire departmental team and projected that the it shall continue the outstanding streak of successful achievements of income tax target with significant rise.

The Commissioner Inland Revenue also lauded tireless efforts, devotion and sincerity extended by the departmental team towards the successful revenue achievements and hoped that they would continue to give out their maximum and to impart their pivotal role in strengthening State's economy.

Related Topics

Shakeel Azad Jammu And Kashmir December Government Billion

Recent Stories

Authorities Cancel Hundreds of Flights in US Capit ..

Authorities Cancel Hundreds of Flights in US Capital Area Due to First Snowfall ..

3 minutes ago
 EU to Grant Croatia Extra $360Mln in Post-Quake Re ..

EU to Grant Croatia Extra $360Mln in Post-Quake Relief Aid

3 minutes ago
 Saudi Air Defense Counters Attack in Country's Wes ..

Saudi Air Defense Counters Attack in Country's West - Ministry

3 minutes ago
 Trump Endorses Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orb ..

Trump Endorses Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban for Re-Election - Statement

3 minutes ago
 Two Pilots Killed in Tunisian Helicopter Crash - M ..

Two Pilots Killed in Tunisian Helicopter Crash - Military

7 minutes ago
 Far-Left Presidential Candidate Wants France to Qu ..

Far-Left Presidential Candidate Wants France to Quit NATO

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.