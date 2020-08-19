Inland Revenue recovers 128 cartons of smuggled cigarettes

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2020 ) :The special surveillance squad of Inland Revenue Peshawar in various raids conducted in the month of July against smuggled and fake cigarettes seized 128 cartons being smuggled from Khyber district to Punjab in the month of July.

According to Director Inland Revenue Abid Mehmood, the Federal excise duty and sales tax on the seized cartons was estimated Rs2.69 million, adding that further crackdowns against illegal and fake cigarette will continue.

The director advised businessmen and traders to get themselves registered with FBR to avoid any legal action or inconvenience.